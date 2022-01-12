Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,000 John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of HPF opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.