Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 72,879 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

