Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.