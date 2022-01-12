Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 41,486 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $159.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

