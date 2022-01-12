Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 74,085 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,096.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $384.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.84 and a 200 day moving average of $375.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.