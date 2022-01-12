Morgan Stanley Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $270.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $183.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

