Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Wednesday. 250,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,875. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

