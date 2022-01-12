MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Down 1.2%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 208.75 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.88). 11,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 5,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.92).

The firm has a market cap of £36.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

