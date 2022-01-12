Multiplier (BMXX) Market Cap Reaches $25,700.92

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Multiplier has a market cap of $25,700.92 and approximately $783.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00077690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.50 or 0.07652201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,407.32 or 0.99553749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

