Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Shares of NCTKF stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). Nabtesco had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $622.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabtesco will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.