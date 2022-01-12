Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $1.24. Nano Magic shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC)

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

