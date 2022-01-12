NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading 7.3% Higher

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.68. 11,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 541,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

