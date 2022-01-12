NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.