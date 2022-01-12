Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider William J. Munn Sells 500 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NNI opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

