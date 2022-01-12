NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

