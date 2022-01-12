NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPTN. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.