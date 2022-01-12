Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys 129,415 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,415 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.89% of FormFactor worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. 3,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,974. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.29.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.