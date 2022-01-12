Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $65.06 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,285 shares during the period. WNS accounts for 3.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $65,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WNS by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of WNS by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,940. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. WNS has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.