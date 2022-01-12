Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 21,060 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries accounts for 2.7% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Gibraltar Industries worth $45,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

