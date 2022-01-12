Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce $319.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $247.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.81.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $76.49. 914,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,451. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $92.68. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.