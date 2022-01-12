New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Enova International worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Enova International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Enova International by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ENVA opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

