New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Cavco Industries worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $289.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

