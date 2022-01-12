New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.93 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

