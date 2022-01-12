New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AAON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AAON by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AAON by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.