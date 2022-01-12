New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,367 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE WOR opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

