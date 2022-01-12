New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

CATC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a market cap of $641.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

