NewYorkCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,849.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $4,849.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00320683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

