NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down to $8.74

Shares of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.47. NextNav shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 70 shares.

NN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, analysts predict that NextNav Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

