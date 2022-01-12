Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 48,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.91 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

