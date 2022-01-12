Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 451,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCIC remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

