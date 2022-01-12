Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 150,732 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.63. 8,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,312. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.96.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

