Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $37.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. 17,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,067. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,528 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

