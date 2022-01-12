NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 351,186 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,186 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.15% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $63,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

