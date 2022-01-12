NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $222.78 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.2% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $222,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

