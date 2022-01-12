NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $56,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 91.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in American Water Works by 76.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 29.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,051. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

