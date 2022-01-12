NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 22,561 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $210.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average of $201.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.