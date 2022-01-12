Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 96,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
