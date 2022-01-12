Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 96,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

