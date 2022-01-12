Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,476. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.