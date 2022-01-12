Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $158,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $224,821. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Norwood Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Norwood Financial worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.