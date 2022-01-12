Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Danske lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

