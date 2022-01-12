Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 137,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,336,892 shares.The stock last traded at $72.48 and had previously closed at $70.01.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

