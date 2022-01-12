Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JLS opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

