Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

NMCO stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

