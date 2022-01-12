Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NPV stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.