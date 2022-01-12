Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NPV stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

