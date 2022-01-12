NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.57

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 709920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

