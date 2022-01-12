Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,227 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

