Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.67

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1435293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 393,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

