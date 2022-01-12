Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.35. 14,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,655. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

