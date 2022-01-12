Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 430.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.80.

REGN stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $634.76 and a 200 day moving average of $616.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

