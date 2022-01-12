Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $175,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

